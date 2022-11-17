Black Slaves for Sale

Not Available

Slavery has always been part of Sudan's history, but in recent years it has become a new means in Sudanese warfare. Focuses on the moral dilemma aid organisations are faced with in Southern Sudan. For more then 17 years Africa's largest country is crippled by civil war between the Islamic North and the Christian-animistic South. Over 2 million people died during this conflict. One of its horrible consequences is the revival of slavery. Slavery has always been part of Sudan's history, but in recent years it has become a new means in Sudanese warfare.