Not Available

Black Slaves for Sale

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Slavery has always been part of Sudan's history, but in recent years it has become a new means in Sudanese warfare. Focuses on the moral dilemma aid organisations are faced with in Southern Sudan. For more then 17 years Africa's largest country is crippled by civil war between the Islamic North and the Christian-animistic South. Over 2 million people died during this conflict. One of its horrible consequences is the revival of slavery. Slavery has always been part of Sudan's history, but in recent years it has become a new means in Sudanese warfare.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images