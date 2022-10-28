Black Snow

Not Available

Travis Winslow is an honest man trapped in the middle of a drug war, deliberately placed in the crossfire by Shelby Collins, a woman as deadly as she is beautiful. After his brother Matt's death, no one knows the location of the last shipment of cocaine Matt smuggled into America. The cops think Travis has the answer, and so do the two rival crime lords. When Travis's daughter, Jennifer, is kidnapped, Travis realizes that he can rely on no one but himself. He races against the clock to find a way to rescue his daughter and save his own life, even if it means becoming as deadly as his enemies.