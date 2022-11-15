Not Available

This film is a choreographic response to the Black Square by Kazimir Malevich. This piece of art won worldwide fame as a Manifesto of Suprematism, one of the brightest areas of the Russian avant-garde. Black Square was painted in 1915 as scenery for opera performance. From that moment and for the next 100 years Suprematism defines a new language of art, in its various forms: non-figurative painting, modern architecture, industrial design, fashion, book graphics and scenography. The film is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Black Square, the main content of which is energy. A replica of this masterpiece of non-objectiveness is the energy of dance.