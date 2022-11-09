Black Stocking Diary

Not Available

Entrepreneur Madison Dane is running a very successful VIP call-girl service behind a massage-parlor front. Things are going well until one of her girls overhears her client, a high-ranking senator with connections to some ruthless organizations, discussing the people he's had killed in order to claw his way to the top. To keep his secret, the senator and his associates will stop at nothing to eliminate or destroy anyone who could expose them, leaving Madison with no choice but to use every means at her disposal to bring the politician to justice and keep her girls safe.