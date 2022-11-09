Not Available

Black Stocking Diary

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Entrepreneur Madison Dane is running a very successful VIP call-girl service behind a massage-parlor front. Things are going well until one of her girls overhears her client, a high-ranking senator with connections to some ruthless organizations, discussing the people he's had killed in order to claw his way to the top. To keep his secret, the senator and his associates will stop at nothing to eliminate or destroy anyone who could expose them, leaving Madison with no choice but to use every means at her disposal to bring the politician to justice and keep her girls safe.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images