Black Stone Cherry - Graspop Metal Meeting 2018

Not Available

Formed in Kentucky by four friends at the dawn of the new millennium, Black Stone Cherry originally started playing music to escape the boredom of rural Edmonton, Kentucky. They were an instant sensation on the local rock scene and before long the hard rock quartet attracted the attention of the bigger labels. Their self-titled debut dropped in 2006 and they haven’t looked back since. BSC have been busy since their last appearance (GMM2015). Apart from ‘Black to Blues’, an EP that gives a number of blues classics a BSC makeover, there is also their 5th studio album ‘Kentucky’ (2016). Whereas Magic Mountain (2014) was somewhat heavier than its predecessors, ‘Kentucky’ is more versatile and showcases the full spectrum of Black Stone Cherry’s songwriting abilities. Their brand of hard rock is flavoured with southern rock. If you’re into no-holds-barred hard rock with heavy riffs and catchy choruses and you dig the occasional ballad, then Black Stone Cherry will do the trick.