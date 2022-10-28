Black Stone Cherry - Thank You Livin Live

Not Available

In October 2014, Kentucky hard rockers Black Stone Cherry brought their 'Magic Mountain' tour to Europe taking in shows in Scandinavia, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Ireland and the UK. This show from Birmingham's LG Arena was filmed on October 30th. The setlist features tracks from all four of their albums and includes all of their best known songs. Black Stone Cherry continue the long tradition of Southern Rock bands being great concert performers and have built a real affinity with their European fans in particular. Here in Birmingham they once again deliver a scorching live show.