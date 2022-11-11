Black Stone Cherry - Wacken Open Air 2019

Not Available

In sleepy Edmonton, music for high school friends Chris Robertson and Jon Lawhon was their one and only. Both come from very musical families, so it was close to the fact that the two only 16-year-old founded a band in 2001. Black Stone Cherry make traditional Southern Rock with modern elements, a sound that they master in perfection. Their current Album Family Tree is considered the best Southern Rock album of recent years. The four successful musicians from Kentucky have their Wacken premiere this year.