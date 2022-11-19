Black Tower Temptation

Not Available

After a heavy night out with the girls, Isabel, and attractive young professional woman catches an illegal mini-cab home. Things take a turn for the worse when the cabbie pulls her into an ally and violently forces himself onto her, taking her life. From high above on the rooftop, an ancient female Vampire notices. Taken in by Isabel's beauty and innocence, she dispatches the Cabbie and feeds Isabel a drop of her immortal blood. Isabel awakes with 48 hours to decide whether to embrace immortality, or kill herself before she becomes undead.