Not Available

The stunning BBC TV production of the National Theatre of Scotland s urgently topical play. Hurtling from a pool room in Fife to an armoured wagon in Iraq, Black Watch is based on interviews conducted by Gregory Burke with former soldiers who served in Iraq. Viewed through the eyes of those on the ground, Black Watch reveals what it means to be part of the legendary Scottish regiment, what it means to be part of the war on terror and what it means to make the journey home again. John Tiffany s production makes powerful and inventive use of movement, music and song to create a visceral, complex and urgent piece of theatre. This is a show that brings together Scotland s military history and its proud tradition of popular, political theatre to address one of the thorniest issues of our time.