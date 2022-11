Not Available

Enter the Black Winter, witness the arrival of the next era of underground shreds Halldor Helgason of Iceland, Torstein Horgmo from Norway, Jason Dubois from Quebec City and Lonnie Kauk of Mammoth Lakes. Heavyweight Andreas Wiig comes aboard this season with his strongest freestyle segment to date. Chas Guldemond, Eric Jackson and Mark Landvik all have their own stories to tell about their Black Winter experiences from life changing contest wins to heart pounding avalanches.