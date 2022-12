Not Available

Starring 18 of the biggest, blackest, hung men in the world today. This tape is a must for those of you who prefer dark meat. Take a walk on the wild side. Black Workout 2, a steamy montage of hunks of black meat. Pumping and pounding the eternal perpetual motion of iron pumping frenzy. A sweaty adventure behind the doors of an all black bath house. Meet the men who will make your fantasies come true.