Black XXX-Mas

"Little Red Riding Hood" set in an urban jungle in the not-too-distant future. It's Christmas time, and Earth is God's Gameboy. Little Red puts on provocative clothing and heads for a night on the town. Her dad, after yelling at her, dons his Santa suit and leaves for work. Turns out he's a cat burglar. While he's in a fancy flat putting swag in his bag, he's surprised by the lady of the house. Meanwhile, Little Red, who has stopped to buy reefer, is accosted by Wolfgang, an aggressive and cannibalistic cop. After dining, he heads for home, where a surprise awaits.