Blackadder Rides Again

This documentary marks the 25th anniversary since the first transmission of The Black Adder in 1983 and reunites the iconic cast to give their opinions on all series and specials. Narrated by John Sergeant, this in-depth guide includes interviews from the cast and crew, a clip from the pilot episode, clips from all four series and the specials, opinions about certain moments in the show, and much more. With interviews by Rowan Atkinson, writers Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, producer John Lloyd, Miriam Margolyes, Rik Mayall, Tim McInnerny, Miranda Richardson, Tony Robinson and editor Chris Wadsworth.