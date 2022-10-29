Blackberry Smoke: Leave A Scar - Live In North Carolina

Not Available

Atlanta's finest, Blackberry Smoke, have been tearing up Europe for the past few months after their breakthrough album, "The Whippoorwill", finally received it's own European release. With a string of sold out shows and the album hitting the top 30 in the UK Album Charts, it seems that the only way is up for the hottest southern rock band around. Now the band's incredibly energetic live performances have been captured in this fantastic 2CD + DVD set. With 22 tracks spread across two CDs, including the previously unreleased song 'Payback's A Bitch", this 100+ minute long set was recorded live in North Carolina and is the perfect chance to prepare for their forthcoming European tour later this year.