Not Available

Navajo punkers Blackfire -- Jeneda Benally and her brothers Klee and Clayson -- ignite the stage with hard-hitting message music in this live performance at the Vans Warped Tour 2004. The group fuses traditional Native American music, punk riffs and sociopolitical lyrics into a one-of-a-kind sound that makes the band a standout on the Warped Tour's cutting-edge second stage. Songs include "The Way They Wage" and "Prove Them Wrong."