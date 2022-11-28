Not Available

Based on real events, Blackgold delves deep into a gruesome and a heinous act of human sacrifice where elders are taken to tiger reserves to be fed to tigers by their own families. After the mauling, the bodies are thrown into neighboring sugarcane fields and the families demand compensation from the government for being attacked by a rogue man eater. A journalist uncovers the truth and together with a local doctor they set out on a mission to disclose the crime which makes them the hunted one by a village full of hunters.