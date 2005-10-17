2005

Blackmail Boy

  • Drama

Release Date

October 17th, 2005

Studio

Mega Channel

In the small, closed community of a provincial town, Magda tries to maintain a balance within a family facing many serious problems. The families apparently normal, bourgeois, every-day life will crack open, bringing to the surface hatred and passions of the kind that lie well-hidden in the mists of the nearby lake. An intense plot and a totally unexpected ending make up this film, which features characters who are vulnerable, innocent and ordinary, but who become ruthless and callous, worrying only about protecting their financial resources. The offences are disproportionately serious compared to the financial benefits they try to secure

Cast

Maria KavoyianniVicky
Akilas KarazisisGiorgos
Joys EvidiGia
Alexis GeorgoulisStelios Nousias
Yannis TsimitselisHristos
Alexandros AntonopoulosManolis

