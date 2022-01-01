Blackmore's Night: A Knight In York

Not Available

When Blackmore’s Night rolled in to York, England, on 30 September 2011, the heat scorched the medieval streets and the sunlight bathed the old city walls. Inside the Grand Opera House, Ritchie Blackmore, Candice Night and their band of minstrels were generating their own heat as they took their devoted audience on a musical journey through the ages with songs from their two new albums, Secret Voyage and Autumn Sky, such as "Locked Within The Crystal Ball", "Darkness" plus a new interpretation of "First Of May" – a rarely played ballad, originally performed by the Bee Gees, and an additional smattering of songs from earlier albums, most notably the classic "Fires At Midnight." The third Blackmore’s Night Blue-ray release A Knight In York captures all the magic of this stunning Blackmore’s Night show.