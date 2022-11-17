Blackout Night

Not Available

In this biographical drama, the Turkish writer Rifat Ilgaz (Tarik Akan) is forced to go into internal exile after World War Two, because the government suspects him of being a communist. Most of the movie follows him while he is on the lam, and during his reunion with his wife, who grows testy from the restrictions that hiding him impose on her. Eventually he turns himself in, and while in prison, suffers some torture. All the same, he endures with the flame of his spirit undiminished.