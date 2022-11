Not Available

Kpop girl group, BLACKPINK held a successful concert at the Tokyo Dome. The show was attended by about 55,000 fans and was full of energetic and dynamic performances. They performed at the Tokyo Dome for the first time as part of their "BLACKPINK 2019–2020 World Tour". The quartet lead the concert with their hits including “Forever Young,” “Kill This Love,” “Playing With Fire,” “Boombayah” and “As If It’s Your Last.”