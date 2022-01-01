BLACKPINK at Coachella

Not Available

At 8:00 PM on the dot on Friday (April 12, 2019), BLACKPINK made their highly-anticipated US festival debut, taking the domed Sahara Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival by storm. The crowd spilled out of the stage’s limits, stretching as far as some nearby food vendors, and the air was positively charged with excitement. In turn, BLACKPINK was ready to give their audience everything they’d been hoping for; from the very first notes of opener “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” the group proved that they were not here to mess around.