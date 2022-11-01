Not Available

Two young men travelling the dark roads of New Zealand, have their friendship pushed to the limit when their car breaks down, stranding them in the middle of nowhere. A desolate rural road is the last place one would expect to find chaos, but this is no ordinary night. Trapped in increasingly hostile surroundings with no means of escape, the friends are forced to put their lives in each other's hands. As a haunting memory is slowly re-counted, each must come face to face with a chilling truth.