Blade and Termeh

The story of the film Blade and Cashmere "Blade and Cashmere" is a drama and social film directed by Kiomars Poor Ahmad. The film tells the story of a 28-year-old girl named Termeh who lives with her uncle. When his mother returns, he becomes involved in events and reveals secrets waiting for him. About the film Blade and Cashmere The film Blade and Cashmere, directed by Kiomars Poorahmad, was made in 1397. This film is a product of Iran in the family and social genre. In this film, Diba Zahedi, Pejman Bazghi, Laleh Eskandari, Hooman Bargh Noord, Mehran Rajabi, Kourosh Soleimani, Simon Simonian have acted.