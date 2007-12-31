Blade - House of Chthon

The brutal hunt for the pure bloods continues as the ultimate vampire hunter, Blade, battles to defeat the House of Chthon, an ancient evil sect of vampires that is growing stronger everyday. Led by the vampire overlord Marcus, their objective is to create a vaccine that will give rise to a new breed of super vampires, immune to vampire weaknesses. In order to stop them, Blade joins forces with th
|Kirk Jones
|Blade
|Jill Wagner
|Krista Starr
|Nelson Lee
|Shen
|Neil Jackson
|Marcus Van Sciver
|Jessica Gower
|Chase
View Full Cast >