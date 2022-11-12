Blame It on Ginger

Not Available

This is the definitive Ginger Lynn movie. Hailed not only by critics but also by fans in the form of huge sales, this film has Ginger at her most beautiful, most sensual and most sexually ravenous. Based loosely on the mainstream romantic comedy, "Blame It On Rio," Ginger is bragging about the super lover she has in Tom Byron. There is an unmistakable chemistry between Ginger and the studly Mr. Byron that drives the action through each of their scenes, each of which flows with seduction, passion and out and out ruttishness on the part of both actors. An absolute must have for fans of Ginger Lynn, and a great introduction to her work for any porn neophytes leaving home for the first time.