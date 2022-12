Not Available

Arthur Prentiss-Wilcox (Kevin J. O'Connor), one of the World's wealthiest men, is also one its most eccentric. For starters, he is never seen in public without his closest confident – Toby – the doll that was given to him for his sixth birthday and is rumored to be responsible for the death of dozens. Despite his infamous reputation, a young gay couple, Calvin and Edward, become ensnared in Arthur's world with horrifying consequences.