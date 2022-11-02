Blaming the Jews

Not Available

Some extreme anti-Semitics maintain the Jews were behind 9/11, are responsible for the spread of AIDS and other diseases, and that they invented the Holocaust. The Jews are also accused of murdering babies in ritual sacrifice, and of working towards a secret goal of world domination. Journalist and commentator David Aaronovitch travels to the Middle East to find out just how widespread such views are, what the causes are, and to ask what can be done to combat such thinking. Travelling between Israel and Gaza, Aaronovitch encounters a disturbing degree of hostility among the Palestinians. A trawl through recent excerpts of Palestinian TV reveals just how much animosity there is directed towards the Jews.