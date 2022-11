Not Available

In a distant realm Snow White lived a happy life of princess, until a magic mirror informs the vain and wicked Queen of the incomparable beauty of Snow White. To escape the wrath of the queen, Snow White flees into the dark and scary forest, where a small hut, inhabited by seven dwarfs. But before long, a witch of old age comes to the door of the hut, carrying a bright red apple. White Is fearful display of the fruit of the witch? Will you ever return to see the seven dwarfs?