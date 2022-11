Not Available

This classic 1982 concert captures British synth-pop sensation Blancmange at the height of their popular appeal, performing live at the world-famous Hacienda Club in Manchester, England. Featured tracks include "I've Seen the Word," "Living on the Ceiling," "Waves," "Feel Me," "Can't Explain," "I Would," "Kind (Save Me)," "Running Thin," "Cruel," "Wasted Waves," "God's Kitchen" and "Sad Day."