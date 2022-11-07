Not Available

A man and a woman, brother and sister. A big old country house. Silence. It´s a summer morning. When he goes to the town to buy something, she wanders in the back yard. But is she alone? The animals look at her. The parrots cry on the trees. Later, he gives her a present: a pair of white shoes. He makes her try them on. The light pours into her naked legs, she enjoys the gift. Time is infinite. But something inside of him changes and he leaves the room. In the kitchen, they begin to chop some fruit. Bright, juicy and shiny slices of peaches. Suddenly, in the distance, a dog starts to bark. He wants to know where they left the shovel. He goes out of the house. Everything turns to silence again.