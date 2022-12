Not Available

The daily life of the monks in the Trappist monastery located in La Oliva (Navarra). Through the statements of some of the members of this community - the doorman brother, the father prior, the poet ... - we attend their prayers but also work: laundry, bakery, tailoring, masonry, bookbinding workshop, the wine making and field cultivation. And silence: they do not speak, they communicate with the language of their hands. But above all his special sense of time.