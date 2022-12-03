Blank Canvas

Not Available

Anchored by Elena Hight, a 2X Olympian, and X Games champion who, after her success in the world of competition, felt the need to open up a new world of possibilities with snowboarding's more wild places and people. The cast of characters includes legends both old and new, who are here to share their wisdom and experiences with this young rider. During this journey, she bears witness to these riders pushing their own comfort zones, all while she grows and begins to thrive in this brave new world.