Blank Canvas. The Art of Family

This personal documentary centers on the filmmaker’s father who hasn’t painted in ten years after suffering a stroke. Disconnected from family, with his life and career having plateaued, Fengyun spends his days watching television and doing not much of anything, but the family hopes to see that change. Prompted by his daughter’s insistence and faced with her patient camera, he picks up the brush and palette again, trying to reconnect with his artistic past and the family he has long shut out.