1994

Blank Check

  • Comedy
  • Family

Release Date

February 10th, 1994

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Bullied by his siblings and nagged by his parents, 11-year-old Preston is fed up with his family -- especially their frugality. But he gets his chance to teach them a lesson when a money-laundering criminal nearly bulldozes Preston with his car and gives the boy a blank check as compensation. Preston makes the check out for $1 million and goes on a spending spree he'll never forget. Maybe now, his family will take him seriously!

Cast

Brian BonsallPreston Waters
Karen DuffyShay Stanley
James RebhornFred Waters
Jayne AtkinsonSandra Waters
Michael FaustinoRalph Waters
Chris DemetralDamian Waters

