2011

Blank City

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 5th, 2011

Studio

Insurgent Docs

Take a trip back to a time when New York City wasn't all glitz and glamour as filmmaker Celine Danhier offers a look at the birth of "No Wave Cinema" and the vibrant art scene that exploded out of the East Village in the late '70s. In the years before Ronald Reagan took office, Manhattan was in ruins. But true art has never come from comfort, and it was precisely those dire circumstances that inspired artists like Jim Jarmusch, Lizzy Borden, and Amos Poe to produce some of their best works. Taking their cues from punk rock and new wave music, these young maverick filmmakers confronted viewers with a stark reality that stood in powerful contrast to the escapist product being churned out by Hollywood. ~ Jason Buchanan, Rovi

Cast

Ann MagnusonHerself
Becky JohnstonHerself
Bette GordonHerself
Deborah HarryHerself
Fab 5 FreddyHimself
Jim Jarmuschhimself

