Rickard, a young man, helps to illegally transport a medieval icon from Germany to Sweden. The icon possesses remarkable forces. Strange things happen. Rickard returns to his brothers empty apartment. He finds a film projector, a telescope and some drawings. A tape recorder is playing. A voice is heard. Rickard starts the film projector. Parts of his childhood is shown. He contacts his girlfriend. She informs Rickard that his mother is in hospital.