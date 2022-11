Not Available

Documentary on photographer Victor Malafronte. He's one of those paparazzi--people who go out of their way to get photos of stars and sell them for big money. It follows him while he plies his trade--giving out secrets on how to get the best pics and showing him confronting the stars to get their pics. There are some truly funny moments with Christie Brinkley and Sigourney Weaver. This mostly focuses on him trying to get pics of Michael J. Fox, his wife and their babies.