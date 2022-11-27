Blatangelus

Not Available

As a member of a traditional Catholic family, Jorge Sosa was immersed since childhood in activities in which his homosexuality created an unbearable ideological conflict that ended when he moved completely away from the precepts and practices of his religion. However, years later the counsel of a priest reconciles him with his faith and leads him to head a church whose mission is to reconcile individuals with a God outside the precepts laid down by the Catholic Church, and above all, a church that brings gay people closer to a God who promotes in his followers, responsibility and full awareness of their freedom.