1989

Blaze

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 14th, 1989

Studio

Touchstone Pictures

This movie tells the story of the latter years of Earl Long, a flamboyant governor of Louisiana. The aging Earl, an unapologetic habitue of strip joints, falls in love with young stripper Blaze Starr. When Earl and Blaze move in together, Earl's opponents use this to attack his controversial political program, which included civil rights for blacks in the 1950's.

Cast

Paul NewmanGov. Earl K. Long
Lolita DavidovichBlaze Starr
Jerry HardinThibodeaux
Gailard SartainLaGrange
Jeffrey DeMunnEldon Tuck
Garland BuntingDoc Ferriday

