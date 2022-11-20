Blaze Bayley: The Night That Would Not Die

Not Available

Since splitting with Maiden, Blaze Bayley has released a series of well received solo albums under the Blaze Bayley moniker. With his new DVD, "The Night That Would Not Die," he attempts to prove that he can hold his own with some of the biggest names out there. The concert was filmed in Prateln, Switzerland in December of 2008 and shows Blaze and company performing to a packed venue. The show opens with the title track from his latest album, "The Man Who Would Not Die" and the crowd blatantly loves every second of it.