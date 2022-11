Not Available

Blaze Starr, playing herself, is tired of performing the duties of a star. At a movie theater, she watches an advertisement for the Sunny Palms Lodge, only 30 miles from where she lives. She joins the place and finally can relax and enjoy nature as a newborn nudist. She drives her agent - who is also her fiancé - to distraction by ignoring scheduled "press functions" and spending her weekends at the nudist camp.