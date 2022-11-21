Blaze & The Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

Not Available

Nickelodeon’s new preschool series, Blaze and the Monster Machines, makes its DVD debut with Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory. The first preschool show on TV to feature an in-depth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) curriculum, Blaze and the Monster Machines follows the adventures of the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ. The DVD features the hour-long series premier episode, “Blaze of Glory,” plus a special bonus episode. Created by Nickelodeon and distributed by Paramount Home Media Distribution, Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory arrives on DVD on Feb. 17, 2015 Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory DVD includes: “Blaze of Glory” – “The Driving Force” (Bonus Episode)