Not Available

Blaze & The Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Nickelodeon’s new preschool series, Blaze and the Monster Machines, makes its DVD debut with Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory. The first preschool show on TV to feature an in-depth STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) curriculum, Blaze and the Monster Machines follows the adventures of the amazing monster truck Blaze and his eight-year-old driver AJ. The DVD features the hour-long series premier episode, “Blaze of Glory,” plus a special bonus episode. Created by Nickelodeon and distributed by Paramount Home Media Distribution, Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory arrives on DVD on Feb. 17, 2015 Blaze and the Monster Machines: Blaze of Glory DVD includes: “Blaze of Glory” – “The Driving Force” (Bonus Episode)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images