Blaze the Pot Smoking Deer

A wild, eccentric, surreal no-budget animated series, which has absolutely nothing to do with drug use. The creators (Adam Cooley/SeaMonster3D) aren't into drugs -- the show is here to ask the question, "Why do people want to watch a show about a superhero who is on drugs?" An absurdist existential essay on the idea of animation and superheroes, the core of the show is primarily about a pot-smoking superhero deer who knows he's on "television" and constantly talks to the audience about what it's like to be a superhero. He is fully aware he is being animated.