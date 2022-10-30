Not Available

Blaze You Out tells the story of Lupe, a strong-willed aspiring DJ, and her younger sister Alicia who live in the Esperanza Valley, a community that is suffocating by generations of heroin use. When Alicia witnesses a murder and disappears, Lupe sets out on a dangerous journey that forces her into the town's ruthless underworld. She quickly discovers that in order to save the person that matters most, she must harness the power that exists within her and connect with the divine that surrounds her.