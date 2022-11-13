Blazing the Trail

Not Available

Showing the trail of civilization across the western country, the emigrant train, the Cooper family, the treachery of the Indians, the capture of Helen Cooper and the daring attempt to rescue her, resulting in his capture and being made to run the gauntlet and forced to undergo torture by the squaws. Thrilling rescue of the prisoners from the Indian camp, sensational battle, as the emigrants swoop down on the redskins, wonderful acting by star artists in the leading parts, massive and colossal cast, amazing in grandeur and magnificence, stages in scenes of wild and wondrous beauty.