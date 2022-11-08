Bleach Live Action

Ichigo Kurosaki is a High School student, living in Karakura town. He's in touch with the underworld and is able to see ghost and other spiritual beings since he was a kid. An encounter with Kuchiki Rukia, a soul reaper will lead him to become one as well. Ichigo now with this power is able to protect the Karakura town from an upcoming menace.
|Hana Sugisaki
|Rukia Kuchiki
|Ryo Yoshizawa
|Uryu Ishida
|Erina Mano
|Orihime Inoue
|Yu Koyanagi
|Yasutora Sado
|Taichi Saotome
|Renji Abarai
|Takamasa Ishihara
|Byakuya Kuchiki
