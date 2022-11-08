Not Available

Bleach Live Action

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cine Bazar

Ichigo Kurosaki is a High School student, living in Karakura town. He's in touch with the underworld and is able to see ghost and other spiritual beings since he was a kid. An encounter with Kuchiki Rukia, a soul reaper will lead him to become one as well. Ichigo now with this power is able to protect the Karakura town from an upcoming menace.

Cast

Hana SugisakiRukia Kuchiki
Ryo YoshizawaUryu Ishida
Erina ManoOrihime Inoue
Yu KoyanagiYasutora Sado
Taichi SaotomeRenji Abarai
Takamasa IshiharaByakuya Kuchiki

