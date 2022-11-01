Bleach: Memories in the Rain

Kurosaki Ichigo, the temporary Shinigami(Death God) for Kuchiki Rukia, discovers his mother's killer as one of the Hollows he has been hunting. He does battle with it in a prideful battle of revenge. This Special is actually a flashback of previous episodes in Bleach. After the ending credits, a short plays showing Shinigami and their Zanpakutos to "Number One" from the Bleach Soundtrack
|Masakazu Morita
|Ichigo Kurosaki (voice)
|Fumiko Orikasa
|Rukia Kuchiki (voice)
|Asami Sanada
|Michiru Ogawa (voice)
|Hideo Ishikawa
|Jūshirō Ukitake (voice)
|Junko Noda
|Tatsuki Arisawa (voice)
|Rie Kugimiya
|Karin Kurosaki (voice)
