Bleach: Memories in the Rain

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dentsu

Kurosaki Ichigo, the temporary Shinigami(Death God) for Kuchiki Rukia, discovers his mother's killer as one of the Hollows he has been hunting. He does battle with it in a prideful battle of revenge. This Special is actually a flashback of previous episodes in Bleach. After the ending credits, a short plays showing Shinigami and their Zanpakutos to "Number One" from the Bleach Soundtrack

Cast

Masakazu MoritaIchigo Kurosaki (voice)
Fumiko OrikasaRukia Kuchiki (voice)
Asami SanadaMichiru Ogawa (voice)
Hideo IshikawaJūshirō Ukitake (voice)
Junko NodaTatsuki Arisawa (voice)
Rie KugimiyaKarin Kurosaki (voice)

