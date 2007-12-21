2007

Bleach: The DiamondDust Rebellion

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 21st, 2007

Studio

Pierrot

When an artifact known as the "King's Seal" is stolen during transport from Soul Society, Hitsugaya Toushirou is assigned to retrieve it. Toushirou goes missing after a battle with the thieves, leading Seireitei to suspect him of treachery. They order his immediate capture and execution. Unwilling to believe him capable of such a crime, Ichigo, Rangiku, Rukia, and Renji set out to find Toushirou.

Cast

Romi ParkToushirou Hitsugaya
Akira IshidaSoujirou Kusaka
Fumiko OrikasaRukia Kuchiki
Kentaro ItoRenji Abarai
Kaya MatsutaniRangiku Matsumoto
Masaaki TsukadaShigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto

