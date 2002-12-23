2002

Bleed

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 23rd, 2002

Studio

Full Moon Features

A naïve young girl desperate to fit in with her new boyfriend's tightly knit crew learns that membership may be deadly. Upon arriving at a party with her new boyfriend, Shawn, desperate-to-fit-in newcomer Debbie learns that the friends have formed a mysterious brotherhood nicknamed "The Murder Club." As Debbie accepts her invitation to join the mysterious club, a murderer who seems to take the group's name to heart begins killing off members one by one.

Cast

Allen NaborsChris
Ronnie Gene BlevinsPeter
Laura NativoLaura
Brinke StevensPhyllis Patterson
Lloyd KaufmanCarl Patterson
Julie StrainLinda

