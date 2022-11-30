Not Available

Bleeding Blue investigates the ongoing narrative that our police are blood-thirsty villains patrolling our communities with the purpose of exacting an almost vigilante justice against minorities. Bleeding Blue is more than a compelling and emotional documentary, it offers an opportunity to help bridge the gap between sensationalism and the truth. Bleeding Blue looks at the REAL stories of police encounters. We showcase first-hand stories from law enforcement and their families. Law-enforcement officers share their experiences, concerns, desires, and willingness to bridge the gap between the police and the communities they serve.